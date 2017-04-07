Atlanta storm halts thousands of Delta Air flights

NEW YORK, April 7 Delta Air Lines Inc said it had cancelled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologised for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.

On Friday alone, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic cancelled 493 flights by the afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com, severely affecting routes in and out of its Atlanta hub.

The storm ravaged much of the city on Wednesday, dumping several inches of rain and leaving behind damaged property and downed trees, according to local media reports.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West on Thursday apologized for the airline's performance in the wake of the storm, saying that its "recovery has not been ideal."

"When Delta doesn’t fly aircraft, not only do customers not get to their destination, but flight crews don’t get to where they are scheduled to be. When this happens, unfortunately, further delays and cancellations result," West said in a statement. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Andrew Hay)