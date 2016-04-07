Delta in talks to buy dozens of small narrowbody jets - sources

PARIS/MONTREAL, April 7 Delta Air Lines is in talks with planemakers that could lead to the purchase of dozens of small narrowbody jets, industry sources said.

The Atlanta-based airline has said it needs to phase out as many as 120 older aircraft as it trades up from regional to larger mainline jets with 100 or more seats. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Allison Lampert, Jeffrey Dastin, Alwyn Scott; editing by Geert De Clercq)