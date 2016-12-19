Delta Air to end codeshare deal with Alaska Air

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would end its codeshare agreement with Alaska Air Group Inc as the latter would focus on its merger with Virgin America Inc.
Delta said the sales of flights under DL- and AS-coded flight numbers flown on Delta and Alaska aircraft respectively would cease, effective May 1.
Customers would no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta miles or mileage plan miles on flights operated by the other carrier.
Delta and Alaska codeshare on only a small number of flights as Delta's growth in Seattle has reduced the need for codeshare flying, the company said.
Alaska Air recently closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth largest U.S. carrier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.