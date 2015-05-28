Delta Air Lines says seeks Asia alliances

TOULOUSE, France May 28 Delta Air Lines
is interested in forging alliances with carriers in Asia, the
airline's president said on Thursday.
Ed Bastian, speaking at a media event in France, also said
he expected Italy's Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic
joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM despite
growing ties with 49-percent owner Etihad.
Bastian predicted further consolidation between smaller U.S.
carriers but not among the major U.S. networks.
He was speaking before taking delivery of the airline's
first new Airbus aircraft since Delta merged with Northwest in
2009, sparking a series of large-scale airline tie-ups.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)