Delta Air Lines says seeks Asia alliances

TOULOUSE, France May 28 Delta Air Lines is interested in forging alliances with carriers in Asia, the airline's president said on Thursday.

Ed Bastian, speaking at a media event in France, also said he expected Italy's Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM despite growing ties with 49-percent owner Etihad.

Bastian predicted further consolidation between smaller U.S. carriers but not among the major U.S. networks.

He was speaking before taking delivery of the airline's first new Airbus aircraft since Delta merged with Northwest in 2009, sparking a series of large-scale airline tie-ups. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)