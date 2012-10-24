BRIEF-Delta comments on demand, expected jet purchases

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
Oct 24 Delta Air Lines: * During earnings conference call, Delta says it is seeing positive trends in November despite difficult
comparisons, adds it expects leisure traffic to be good for upcoming holiday
period * Delta will be replacing 50-seat planes with larger jets as
part of fleet restructuring * Delta says it has gained new share among corporate customers, notes
some modest share gains in wake of issues at AMR Corp's American
Airlines * Delta says it is in process of running competiton between Bombardier
and Embraer for regional jets as it looks to replace
50-seat jets
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
