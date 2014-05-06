Delta Air to raise quarterly dividend, sets new share buyback

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 50 percent later this year and launch a new share repurchase plan as it builds on a strategy to enhance returns for shareholders.
The airline said its board approved a $2-billion share buyback program that will be completed by the end of 2016. The quarterly payout will rise to 9 cents a share from 6 cents a share in the third quarter, the company added.
Last year, Delta paid its first dividend in 10 years and launched a $500 million share buyback program. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: