Drunken groom fights with bride on jet, forces emergency landing

By Peter Polack

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 10 A groom on his honeymoon got into a drunken argument with his bride aboard a flight from Atlanta to Costa Rica, forcing the Delta Air Lines aircraft to make an emergency landing on Grand Cayman island on Sunday night, authorities said.

The U.S. citizen was escorted from the flight after it landed by Cayman Islands police and was being held in custody on a charge of drunk and disorderly conduct, according to Royal Cayman Islands Chief Inspector Raymond Christian.

The bride remained aboard for the flight to San Jose, Costa Rica, he said. He did not name the bride or the groom involved in the incident other than to say the groom was a U.S. citizen.

The removed passenger could face further charges under the international air law, according to Christian.

Delta spokeswoman Lindsay McDuff confirmed on Monday that a "disruptive customer" prompted the crew of flight 901 to divert to Grand Cayman. "The flight landed without incident and the customer was met by local authorities," McDuff said.

It was the second time in recent weeks that the airline had reportedly performed an emergency landing because of drunken behavior by a passenger. On Feb. 7 a Delta flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was diverted due to an unruly female passenger who was described by officials as intoxicated.