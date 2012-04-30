Delta refinery deal seen as Penn. governor sets conference

NEW YORK, April 30 Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Corbett plans to hold a news conference o n T uesday morning, and
is expected to talk about a deal in which Delta Air Lines Inc
will buy a ConocoPhillips refinery, according to
sources familiar with the plans.
Delta has been in talks to buy the 185,000 barrel per day
Trainer, Pa., refinery in order to secure jet fuel supplies and
try to temper costs. The airline's bid to buy the plant has
puzzled analysts who wondered if an airline can succeed at
running a refinery that has lost money for experienced energy
companies.
Details of the press briefing slated for Tuesday could not
be confirmed by ConocoPhillips, which was not immediately
available for comment. The meeting is expected to be onsite at
the Trainer refinery, the sources said. A spokesman for the
governor was not immediately available for comment.
The unprecedented purchase of a refinery by an airline
company may help assuage fears that the East Coast region could
run short of gasoline and diesel fuel this summer after a wave
of closures brought on by rising crude oil import costs,
slumping demand for fuels and tougher competition.