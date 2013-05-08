版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 20:22 BJT

Delta Air Lines to return more than $1 bln to shareholders

May 8 Delta Air Lines Inc said it will return more than $1 billion to its shareholders over the next three years.

The airline said it will initiate a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. It also authorized a share repurchase program of $500 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐