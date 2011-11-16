Delta Air alerts consumers to fraudulent emails

* Emails purport to be electronic ticket receipts
* Delta says credit cards not charged, no data compromised
Nov 16 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is
investigating scam emails suggesting to consumers that their
credit cards have been charged for a ticket from the company,
it said on Wednesday.
The company posted an advisory on its website this week
saying it had not sent the emails. It said consumers should
delete the emails and not click on any links in them or open
any attachments, as they could contain viruses.
"Be assured that Delta did not send these emails, and our
customers' credit cards have not been charged by Delta as a
result of the emails," the advisory states.
Emails received by some consumers claimed to be electronic
ticket receipts for a roundtrip flight from New York's John F.
Kennedy Airport to San Francisco, with the first leg departing
on Nov. 26. The emails give a confirmation number and ticket
number.
"Because the emails are not coming from Delta we can't
speculate on the volume, but our information security team is
engaged and has confirmed that no customer data has been
compromised," Delta spokesman Paul Skrbec said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Delta also recommended that anyone who received the scam
emails change the personal identification number for their
SkyMiles frequent-flyer program and monitor their account for
misuse.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)