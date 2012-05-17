UPDATE 1-Delta Air to trim capacity on trans-Atlantic routes

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Delta Air Lines will cut capacity on trans-Atlantic routes 5 percent after Labor Day, airline President Ed Bastian said on Thursday.
Speaking on a webcast of a Merrill Lynch transportation conference, Bastian said the company's total full-year capacity -- the number of seats it sells -- will be down 3 percent to 4 percent. The second-largest U.S. airline had previously said it would cut its 2012 capacity 2 percent to 3 percent.
The airline industry has been battered in recent years by soaring fuel costs. Carriers fought back in 2008 with steep capacity cuts on unprofitable routes to help trim costs and bolster fare prices.
Delta last month said it would buy an oil refinery to save money on fuel.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.