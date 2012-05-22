Delta to add Southwest's 717s to fleet

May 22 Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it plans to sublease all 88 of its Boeing Co 717 planes to Delta Air Lines.

The agreement is subject to conditions including ratification of a labor deal by Delta pilots, and provides that Delta would receive the fuel-efficient twin-engine 717s over three years, starting in the second half of 2013.

Southwest, which operates Boeing 737 narrowbody aircraft, added the fewer-seat, single-aisle 717s to its fleet when it acquired AirTran. The discount carrier had made clear that the 717s did not fit in its longer-term fleet plans.