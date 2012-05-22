Delta to add Southwest's 717s to fleet

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it plans to sublease all 88 of its Boeing Co 717 planes to Delta Air Lines.
The agreement is subject to conditions including ratification of a labor deal by Delta pilots, and provides that Delta would receive the fuel-efficient twin-engine 717s over three years, starting in the second half of 2013.
Southwest, which operates Boeing 737 narrowbody aircraft, added the fewer-seat, single-aisle 717s to its fleet when it acquired AirTran. The discount carrier had made clear that the 717s did not fit in its longer-term fleet plans.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei