Delta expected to order 100 Boeing planes-sources

* Potential order worth up to $8.6 billion
* Delta looking to replace aging planes
ATLANTA Aug 23 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is
expected to order 100 Boeing Co (BA.N) extended-range 737
planes as it looks to replace older aircraft with more
fuel-efficient models, sources with knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
The order could be valued at up to $8.6 billion based on
average prices.
Delta sent a request to plane makers late last year for
proposals to deliver up to 200 planes to replace aging models.
The airline said earlier this year it was talking to major
plane makers including Airbus EAD.PA, Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and
Bombardier (BBDb.TO) as well as Boeing, and also said possible
orders could include large, medium and small single-aisle
planes to be used on U.S. routes.
Delta is expected to announce the order in the near future,
one of the two sources said.
High oil prices are spurring demand for fuel-saving
aircraft. Last month, AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines
split an order for 460 single-aisle planes between Boeing and
Europe's Airbus, breaking off its exclusive relationship with
Boeing.
Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter declined to comment. A
Boeing spokesman said the company's policy is to not comment on
pending orders, and an Airbus Americas spokeswoman declined to
comment. Embraer also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Additional reporting by Kyle
Peterson in Chicago and Cesar Bianconi in Brazil)