UPDATE 1-Delta/USAir slot swap plan hits US antitrust snag

* Proposal involves slots at LaGuardia, Reagan National
* US DOT had already granted conditional approval
(adds details, airline reaction)
By John Crawley and Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 A proposal by US Airways
LCC.N and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to swap a large number of
slots at New York and Washington airports hit a snag on Tuesday
with U.S. antitrust officials raising questions about the
deal's impact on competition.
The unexpected Justice Department development follows
conditional approval of the proposal in July by transportation
regulators, whose initial concerns prompted changes aimed at
boosting competition at the two airports where access is
government controlled due to congestion.
Neither airline was immediately available to comment on the
proposal in the works since 2009. It would allow them to build
on their already strong positions at airports popular with
business travelers.
Under the plan, Delta would get 132 slot pairs -- the right
to operate one takeoff and one landing -- at LaGuardia from US
Airways; and US Airways would get 42 slot pairs at Reagan
National from Delta as well as rights to operate additional
daily service to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2015.
Delta would pay US Airways $66.5 million in cash.
The Transportation Department would require US Airways and
Delta to divest eight pairs of daily slots at Reagan National
and 16 pairs at LaGuardia, and complete the transaction in
phases. The primary beneficiaries of divestiture would be
low-cost carriers.
The Justice Department said in a statement it found no
problems with the plan for LaGuardia where Delta has a strong
presence. But it raised concerns about the proposal's impact in
Washington where US Airways dominates and travelers pay some of
the highest fares.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky and John Crawley; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn; editing by Carol Bishopric)