UPDATE 1-Delta says union rejection upheld in 2010 vote

Dec 7 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Wednesday that U.S. labor mediators upheld a disputed 2010
union election for baggage handlers, dismissing claims by the
machinists union that management interference led workers to
vote against unionization.
The National Mediation Board decision allows Delta to begin
aligning pay, benefits and work rules for baggage handlers and
cargo warehouse employees.
The baggage worker vote ran from Oct. 14 to Nov. 18, 2010.
There were approximately 13,000 eligible voters with 10,593
votes cast.
Elections for groups that include about 50,000 workers took
place last year to resolve labor representation after the 2008
acquisition of mostly unionized Northwest Airlines by
Atlanta-based Delta, the least union-represented of the major
U.S. airlines.
Flight attendants, customer service agents and workers in
the TechOps maintenance department at the carrier also rejected
union representation in those votes.