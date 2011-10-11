Delta/USAir slot swap plan hits US antitrust snag

WASHINGTON Oct 11 A proposal by US Airways
LCC.N and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to swap a large number of
slots at New York and Washington airports hit a snag on Tuesday
with U.S. antitrust officials raising questions about the
deal's impact on competition.
The Justice Department said in a statement that it found no
problems with the carriers' plans for certain slots -- or
takeoff and landing rights -- at New York's LaGuardia airport
where Delta has a strong presence.
But the government raised concerns about the proposal's
impact on consumers at Washington's Reagan National airport
where US Airways currently dominates and travelers pay some of
the highest fares.
"Under the antitrust laws, the division can and will take
appropriate action, if warranted, at the conclusion of its
investigation," the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky and John Crawley; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)