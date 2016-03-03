Delta Lloyd shareholder may seek to block rights issue in court

| AMSTERDAM, March 3
The largest shareholder in
Delta Lloyd, Highfields Capital, on Thursday said it is
sending the insurer a "notice of objection", a prelude to a
court case under Dutch law, as it challenges a planned 650
million euro ($706 million) rights issue.
Delta Lloyd's board at a shareholders meeting on March 16
will ask investors to approve the cash call which they say is
the only way to comply with Europe's new Solvency II capital
requirements.
U.S. investor Highfields, which holds more than 9 percent of
Delta Lloyd shares, disputes that view.
It said shareholders who wish to vote by proxy had been
presented with an overly tight timeline after the company
announced on Feb. 24 it was reducing the size of the capital
raising from an initial 1 billion euros.
Postponing the vote will let the company take steps that
"likely will make shareholder dilution avoidable," Highfields
said in a statement.
Delta Lloyd's reaction to the statement will determine
whether or not it proceeds to a court case, it said.
Delta Lloyd has argued that it needs the extra capital
because its end-2015 Solvency II ratio of 131 percent is too
low.
The rights issue is backed by "the largest and most
influential proxy advisors used by institutional investors, ISS
and Glass Lewis," Delta Lloyd said in a separate statement
Thursday, issued before the pre-litigation notice was sent by
Highfields.
"We believe that Highfields' analysis is ill-founded and
their conclusions are inappropriate for a regulated business
such as Delta Lloyd," Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.
Highfields has said Delta Lloyd's solvency is already close
to its target range of 140-180 percent and that it can quickly
increase that to 150-160 percent without a capital raising.
It has argued that Delta Lloyd's management has
underestimated its ability to generate capital and overestimated
tax obligations.
