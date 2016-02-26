Bank of America takes 6.3 pct stake in Delta Lloyd

BRIEF-KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest income in the range of $2.3 bln to $2.4 bln
AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Bank of America has taken a 6.26 percent stake in embattled Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, according to a filing published by the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority.
Delta Lloyd is facing a crucial shareholder vote on March. 16 as it seeks to win support for a 650 million euro ($719 million) share issue. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213 million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of $.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges