CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Dutch insurer NN to buy smaller rival Delta Lloyd for 2.5 bln euros

(Corrects first paragraph to read 1.9 percent, not 0.9 percent)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Dec 23 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
has reached agreement to be taken over by bigger rival
NN Group, the two companies announced on Friday, after
NN nudged up its earlier unsolicited offer by 1.9 percent to 2.5
billion euros ($2.61 billion).
NN Group said the deal would cement its leading position in
life insurance in the Netherlands, increase assets under
management by 60 billion euros, and lead to "double-digit"
dividend increases starting in 2018.
For Delta Lloyd the agreement caps a turbulent two-year
period which included the departure of top executives after
clashing with the Dutch Central Bank, and two new share issues
to strengthen its capital base. Delta Lloyd shares are down more
than 50 percent since July 2015.
"Today the uncertainty around our company has come to an
end," Delta Lloyd Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa told
investors on a conference call.
Delta Lloyd, which had rejected an initial unsolicited 5.30
euros per share offer as insufficient, accepted the current
offer of 5.40 per share in cash.
In a statement, Delta Lloyd acknowledged that continuing
capital concerns influenced its decision to accept NN Group's
offer.
NN Group's offer equates to a 55 percent premium to Delta
Lloyd's average share price in the three months prior to NN's
initial bid on Oct. 5. Delta Lloyd shares closed on Thursday at
5.33 euros and were trading at 5.297 euros at 0922 GMT on
Friday.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017,
pending regulatory approval.
NN Group said it expects a 10 percent return on investment
on the deal, which would reduce its solvency ratio to 185
percent of the minumum requirement on a pro-forma basis in the
third quarter. As of the second quarter, NN Group's solvency
ratio was 252 percent.
"Our balance sheet will remain strong," NN Group's chief
execuive Lard Friese told reporters on a conference call. He
said the combination would generate 150 million euros in
synergies by 2020.
In rejecting NN's earlier offer, Van der Noordaa had
estimated synergies at 200 million euros.
Asked whether Delta Lloyd shareholders would support the
deal at 5.40 euros per share after Van der Noordaa had said the
5.30 offer "significantly" undervalued Delta Lloyd, he said he
was confident they would.
"It's not only about price," Van der Noordaa said, but the
need for Delta Lloyd to retain a competitive position on the
Dutch market, which regulators have said is in need of
consolidation.
Van der Noordaa said he would step down as CEO of Delta
Lloyd after completion of the deal.
In a note, analysts from Bernstein said they thought the
deal is likely to succeed on current terms.
"We think it's possible that another bidder come in, but
unlikely as NN represents the best strategic fit for Delta
Lloyd," they said in a note.
A source close to the deal told Reuters that Dutch insurer
ASR had considered a bid for Delta Lloyd but quickly
decided it was too risky. Chinese insurer Anbang,
which owns Dutch insurance company Vivat, considered a bid but
dropped the idea after facing opposition from regulators.
Delta Lloyd was advised by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
Merril Lynch, while NN was advised by Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan.
($1 = 0.9571 euros)
