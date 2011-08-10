版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Delta Air buying stake in Mexico's Aeromexico

MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Wednesday it is buying a 3.5 percent stake in Mexican airline Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX).

The investment is worth around $65 million, Delta said. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

