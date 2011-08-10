Delta Air buying stake in Mexico's Aeromexico

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Wednesday it is buying a 3.5 percent stake in Mexican airline Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX).
The investment is worth around $65 million, Delta said. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)