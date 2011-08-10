Delta still planning to buy 200 planes by year-end

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is still planning on buying 200 planes by the end of the year and the final decision will be made in the third or fourth quarter, Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.
"We haven't changed our plans," Anderson said at a news conference in Mexico City announcing a deal with Mexican airline Aeromexico. [ID:nN1E7790EH] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)