Delta still planning to buy 200 planes by year-end

MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is still planning on buying 200 planes by the end of the year and the final decision will be made in the third or fourth quarter, Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.

"We haven't changed our plans," Anderson said at a news conference in Mexico City announcing a deal with Mexican airline Aeromexico. [ID:nN1E7790EH] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

