Delta Air Lines CEO to retire, names insider as successor

Feb 3 U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc said President Ed Bastian would replace Richard Anderson as chief executive.

Anderson will retire as CEO effective May 2 and become Delta's executive chairman after that, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

