Delta sees key revenue measure rising in May, June

May 7 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Wednesday an important revenue measure would show gains in May
and June, aided by business demand and more reliable operations.
The carrier said unit revenue, or passenger revenue per
available seat mile, would likely rise in the 6 percent to 7
percent range for both months. That's compared with a growth
forecast of 5 percent to 7 percent Delta gave last month.
Delta President Edward Bastian told a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch conference that was carried over the Internet that
the revenue outlook was "very solid." He said Delta's overall
revenue could rise 10 percent in the current second quarter.
Bastian said Delta saw the greatest opportunity to boost
profit in ancillary products that include food and seat
upgrades, adding that 20 percent of the carrier's revenues are
now derived from non-traditional ticket sources.
American Airlines Group reiterated on Wednesday that
it expects unit revenue to rise 4 percent to 6 percent in the
second quarter.
Shares of Delta were up 0.4 percent to $37.77 in morning
trading, and American Airlines edged up 0.2 percent to $36.73.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)