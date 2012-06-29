Delta pilots ratify labor contract

June 29 Pilots at Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday ratified a new labor agreement with the carrier that includes pay increases and other benefits, their union said.

The Air Line Pilots Association added in a statement that 94 percent of 10,170 eligible Delta pilots voted, with 62 percent voting to approve the new labor pact, which takes effect July 1 and will run through December 2015.

Delta said last month, after the tentative accord had been reached with the pilots' union leadership, that approval of the pact would enable it to lease Boeing 717 planes from Southwest Airlines Co, as well as enable it to acquire larger, two-class regional jets to improve its U.S. plane fleet.

Shares of Delta were off 1.2 percent at $11.03 in afternoon trading.