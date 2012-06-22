Delta seals deal to buy Pennsylvania refinery

TRAINER, Pennsylvania, June 22 Delta Air Lines took the keys for the Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery from Phillips 66 on Friday, becoming the first air carrier to wade into fuel production in a bid to bring down costs.

The deal, which revived the shuttered 185,000 barrel-per-day plant and eased fears of a fuel supply shortfall in the U.S. Northeast, was finalized late afternoon, company officials said.

The refinery was expected to begin a 40 to 50-day maintenance period beginning in early July before resuming production.

Monroe Energy, a Delta subsidiary, will spend about $100 million to convert the refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, to increase jet fuel output to 52,000 bpd and cut back on production of gasoline. Gasoline demand on the East Coast has dropped in recent years, as drivers modify their behavior due to the weak economy and as vehicle fuel economy improves.

Delta hopes the deal will lower its fuel costs, which reached nearly $12 billion last year, the largest expenditure on its balance sheet.

The airline paid an average $3.06 a gallon for jet fuel last year, up nearly a third from 2010. The U.S. Department of Energy forecasts the cost of jet fuel to average $3.35 a gallon in 2012.

Trainer was one of three refineries on the East Coast that was threatened with closure since late last year as the high cost of imported crude that the plants process crushed margins, raising the threat of a fuel squeeze in the region as the summer driving season approached.

Further relief from the threat of shortage may come from a deal for Sunoco Corp to either sell or form a joint venture with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to run a 330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery.