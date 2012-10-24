UPDATE 1-Delta Air 3rd-quarter profit misses estimates

Oct 24 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday turned in a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue growth slowed from the year earlier.

Net income came to $1.05 billion, or $1.23 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $549 million, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier.

Results included special items, such as a $440 million gain tied to fuel hedges that together added up to a $279 million gain.

Excluding items, profit was 90 cents a share, compared with 91 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $9.92 billion, but missed the consensus analyst view of $9.96 billion. A year earlier, revenue rose 10 percent.