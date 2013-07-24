版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 19:42 BJT

Delta Air posts second-quarter profit

July 24 Delta Air Lines reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday against a year-earlier loss as fuel costs fell.

Net income was $685 million, or 80 cents a share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $168 million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐