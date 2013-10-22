Delta posts higher quarterly profit

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Delta Air Lines reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as revenue rose in the seasonally strong summer period.
Net income came to $1.37 billion, or $1.59 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $1.05 billion, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 6 percent to $10.5 billion.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.