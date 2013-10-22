版本:
2013年 10月 22日

Delta posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 22 Delta Air Lines reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as revenue rose in the seasonally strong summer period.

Net income came to $1.37 billion, or $1.59 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $1.05 billion, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 6 percent to $10.5 billion.
