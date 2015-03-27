U.S. regulator proposes to let Delta keep Seattle-Haneda route

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Transportation
Department on Friday proposed to let Delta Air lines
keep a route between Seattle and Haneda Airport in Tokyo, but
only if the carrier maintained a daily service year-round.
The U.S. regulator launched a review of Delta's
Seattle-Haneda route last year after it learned the airline was
planning to curtail service during the winter.
"In consideration of Delta's recommitment to year-round
daily service, DOT tentatively determined that it was in the
public interest to permit Delta to retain the Seattle-Haneda
route," it said. It added it was proposing to hand the route to
American Airlines if Delta failed to meet its
commitment.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)