U.S. regulator proposes to let Delta keep Seattle-Haneda route

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday proposed to let Delta Air lines keep a route between Seattle and Haneda Airport in Tokyo, but only if the carrier maintained a daily service year-round.

The U.S. regulator launched a review of Delta's Seattle-Haneda route last year after it learned the airline was planning to curtail service during the winter.

"In consideration of Delta's recommitment to year-round daily service, DOT tentatively determined that it was in the public interest to permit Delta to retain the Seattle-Haneda route," it said. It added it was proposing to hand the route to American Airlines if Delta failed to meet its commitment. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
