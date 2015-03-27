UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator proposes letting Delta keep contested Tokyo airport slot

(Adds American Airlines comment, details, bylines)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Tim Ahmann
March 27 A U.S. regulator tentatively said
Friday that Delta Air Lines Inc can keep a slot at
Tokyo's Haneda Airport if it flies there from Seattle daily,
upsetting competitors that had asked for Delta's slot to grow
their presence in Asia.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said after
months of proceedings that Delta's Seattle-Haneda route
benefited the traveling public by providing one-stop service to
Haneda from several western cities and by promoting a diversity
of U.S. gateways.
A Japan-U.S. agreement limits U.S. carriers to four landing
times at Haneda, currently allotted to Delta from Seattle and
Los Angeles, United Continental Holdings Inc from San
Francisco and Hawaiian Holdings Inc from Honolulu.
The decision marks a stumbling block to the Asia ambitions
of American Airlines Group Inc. The world's largest
airline has said it needs Haneda service to better compete with
United and Delta and to offer more choices to travelers, as
Haneda is closer to downtown Tokyo than Narita International
Airport, where American, Delta and United all fly.
However, DOT chose Los Angeles-Haneda service by American as
the tentative backup if Delta does not meet additional flying
conditions. American and Hawaiian had charged Delta with
limiting its winter Haneda service from Seattle to the minimum
necessary before the slot reverted to DOT.
"The DOT has agreed with us in recognizing the importance of
daily, year-round service in the U.S.-Haneda market," American
Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said. "American stands ready to
provide that service to customers through our Los Angeles hub."
DOT said that without a Department-granted waiver, Delta's
failure to fly Seattle to and from Haneda every day in the
future would constitute a violation subject to enforcement, and
failure to fly those routes two out of any seven days would
automatically rescind its authority and activate American's
backup service.
Delta has committed to resuming daily service beginning on
March 29, DOT said in its decision. "In addition, the record
shows that Delta has taken steps to strengthen its commitment to
Seattle by growing its Seattle hub."
Delta said in a statement it will operate daily flights
between the airports year-round.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Timothy Ahmann in
Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)