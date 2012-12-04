Delta says Sandy hurt November results, slowed refinery startup

Dec 4 Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday that superstorm Sandy had reduced November revenue by about $30 million as it dented earnings by about $25 million.

The No. 2 U.S. airline behind United Continental canceled thousands of flights in wake of Sandy.

While unit revenue, also known as passenger revenue per available seat mile, rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, Delta said that key industry measure was about one percentage point lower than it would have been without the impact from Sandy.

Delta also said that Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast in late October, had caused problems with the startup of the Pennsylvania refinery it purchased earlier this year, slowing output and efficiency levels.

As a result, Delta said it expected its fourth-quarter fuel costs to be $3.20 to $3.25 a gallon, compared with the range of $3.15 to $3.20 it projected last month.