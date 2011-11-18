UPDATE 1-U.S. labor board upholds rejection of Delta union

Nov 18 U.S. labor mediators on Friday upheld a
disputed union election at Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), rejecting
claims that management interference prompted flight attendants
to reject labor representation.
The National Mediation Board decision allows Delta to
proceed with aligning pay, benefits, work rules and seniority
for former Northwest Airlines employees who joined the company
when Delta and Northwest merged in 2008.
Some 20,000 Delta flight attendants voted last November to
reject union representation at the mostly nonunion carrier by a
narrow margin.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union said Delta
management interfered in balloting by tracking workers'
computer voting and inundating staff with messages urging them
how to vote.
The company denied the charge and said on Friday in a
statement that "we have always believed that our flight
attendants voices and votes should be respected."
The AFA condemned the mediation board decision, saying
"this is not democracy."
Still pending are interference claims relating to
representation elections for employees in airport customer
service, cargo, reservation sales and TechOps groups at Delta.
The majority of voters in these elections also rejected
union representation.
Delta pilots are the only major unionized work group at the
airline.
Northwest was heavily unionized when the two carriers
merged.
(Reporting by John Crawley and Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)