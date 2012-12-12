BRIEF-Delta comments on Virgin deal

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
Dec 12 Delta Air Lines * During investor meeting webcast, Delta says hopes to receive immunity for Virgin Atlantic
joint venture by end of 2013 * Delta says synergy target from Virgin Atlantic deal is $120
million for Delta, adds Virgin is unprofitable but is expected to improve * Delta says expects to produce Bakken crude out of its trainer
refinery sometime in 2013
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc