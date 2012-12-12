版本:
BRIEF-Delta comments on Virgin deal

Dec 12 Delta Air Lines * During investor meeting webcast, Delta says hopes to receive immunity for Virgin Atlantic

joint venture by end of 2013 * Delta says synergy target from Virgin Atlantic deal is $120

million for Delta, adds Virgin is unprofitable but is expected to improve * Delta says expects to produce Bakken crude out of its trainer

refinery sometime in 2013

