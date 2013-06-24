Delta, Virgin Atlantic to cross-sell tickets

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
June 24 Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic and added the two carriers plan to start cross-selling seats on each other's flights in July. The U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission approved Delta's purchase of the Virgin stake last week. Clearance is still needed from the U.S. Transportation Department, and the companies said they expect that approval to come later this year, clearing the way for their transatlantic joint venture to start in the first quarter of 2014. Atlanta-based Delta announced in December it would buy the 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic from Singapore Airlines. Virgin founder Richard Branson will keep his 51 percent share. The Virgin venture will allow Delta to expand access at London Heathrow, a key international business airport where gate constraints have limited growth. A venture between British Airways and AMR Corp's American Airlines currently dominates travel between the United States and London.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.