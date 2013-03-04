BRIEF-Delta: Refinery to run at full capacity this week

March 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* During presentation at J.P. Morgan conference, President Ed
Bastian says Delta is on track to deliver best first quarter in
more than a decade
* Delta expects operating martin of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent
for first
quarter, adds that rise in fuel costs has nicked margins a
bit in period
* Company's last profitable first quarter was in year 2000
* Reiterates it expects to reach net debt target of $10 billion
this year,
working on plan to return cash to shareholders
* Says has had 'teething' pains in startup of trainer refinery,
says expects
plant to be up and running at full capacity this week
* Delta expects to break even on trainer refinery in first
quarter, says expects
profit from refinery in second quarter
* Carrier has been active in making arrangements to source
Bakken crude for
Trainer refinery