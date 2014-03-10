版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air expects profit for first quarter

March 10 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During presentation at J.P. Morgan investor conference that was broadcast over Internet, Delta President Ed Bastian says carrier expects profit for first quarter, adds winter storms hurt revenue for

first quarter by about $90 million * Carrier expects Trainer refinery to turn profit this year * Carrier expects trainer refinery will be at breakeven or slight loss for the

first quarter
