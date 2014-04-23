BRIEF-Delta sees April unit revenues up in 6 percent range

April 23 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says April unit revenues trending up in the 6 percent range * May and June unit revenues look to be rising in 5 percent to 7 percent range * Yen weakness hurt Q1 revenue, but carriers adds China markets showing

year-over-year revenue gains * Joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic expected to be profitable

this year * CEO says carrier is 'testing the market' with recent request for proposals

for 50 wide-body aircraft, adds actual number of planes that may be bought could be 'lot less'