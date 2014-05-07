版本:
BRIEF-Delta cites 'very solid' revenue environment

May 7 Delta Air Lines Inc : * Company President Edward Bastian tells Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference monitored via webcast that unit revenues for May and June look to be up in 6 percent to 7 percent

range * Delta says topline growth could reach 10 percent in second quarter * Carrier it is closing revenue gap against peers in New York market but still has

some distance to go, particularly with United Continental * Delta says it is optimistic it will be profitable this year in New York market * Delta says Seattle strategy positions it to boost direct flights to Asia, will have 10 international destinations out of Seattle by this summer
