BRIEF-Delta cites 'very solid' revenue environment

May 7 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Company President Edward Bastian tells Bank of America
Merrill Lynch conference monitored via webcast that unit
revenues for May and June look to be up in 6 percent to 7
percent
range
* Delta says topline growth could reach 10 percent in second
quarter
* Carrier it is closing revenue gap against peers in New York
market but still has
some distance to go, particularly with United Continental
* Delta says it is optimistic it will be profitable this year
in New York market
* Delta says Seattle strategy positions it to boost direct
flights to Asia, will have 10 international destinations out of
Seattle by this summer