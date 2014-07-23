BRIEF-Delta comments on outlook, possible aircraft buy

July 23 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Carrier tells earnings conference call its joint ventures are
'very profitable', adds it will further
restructure pacific network by building Seattle hub
* Atlanta, New York hubs performed strong in Q2
* Cites 'good forward bookings'
* TransAtlantic unit revenue is being affected by oversupply
but joint
ventures help manage it
* Unit revenue comparisons get tougher in Q3
* Delta is currently offering voluntary retirement program to
aid
cost-containment efforts
* Carrier says it will continue to be 'very objective'
evaluator of airplanes, says
Delta might be buyer of Airbus A330neo if it is
priced in the 'low
80s, high 70s'