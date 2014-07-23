版本:
中国
2014年 7月 23日

BRIEF-Delta comments on outlook, possible aircraft buy

July 23 Delta Air Lines Inc : * Carrier tells earnings conference call its joint ventures are 'very profitable', adds it will further

restructure pacific network by building Seattle hub * Atlanta, New York hubs performed strong in Q2 * Cites 'good forward bookings' * TransAtlantic unit revenue is being affected by oversupply but joint

ventures help manage it * Unit revenue comparisons get tougher in Q3 * Delta is currently offering voluntary retirement program to aid

cost-containment efforts * Carrier says it will continue to be 'very objective' evaluator of airplanes, says

Delta might be buyer of Airbus A330neo if it is priced in the 'low

80s, high 70s'
