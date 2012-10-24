版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Delta looking to hold down costs

Oct 24 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During earnings conference call, Delta says it continues to have positive outlook on yields based on strong corporate

demand, expects fourth quarter profit * Company undertaking $1 billion structural cost reduction in bid to hold down

nonfuel unit costs

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐