版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Delta sees Virgin deal boosting New York strategy

Dec 12 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During investor meeting webcast, carrier says New York's LaGuardia expected to be profitable center for company

beginning early next year * Virgin Atlantic venture deal is'incredibly important' to Delta's New York

strategy

