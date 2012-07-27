Delta Air Lines says Comair unit to cease operations

July 27 Delta Air Lines Inc said its
Comair subsidiary will cease operations after Sept. 29 as the
airline reduces its exposure to low-margin regional flying.
"While regional flying has and will remain a key component
of Delta's network, customer expectations and the unit costs of
regional flying have evolved," Don Bornhorst, senior vice
president of Delta Connection, said in a memo to employees.
The company recently said it plans to reduce the number of
regional jets in its network as it adds more to its mainline
operations.
Comair's shutdown will not result in major changes to its
network, Delta said.
Cincinnati-based Comair accounts for about 1 percent of
Delta's network capacity.