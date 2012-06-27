New Issue-Delta Air Lines sells $480 mln in 2 parts

June 27 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday sold $479.892 million of Pass Through Trusts Certificates in two parts, said market sources. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DELTA AIR LINES TRANCHE 1 AMT $353.689 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 05/07/2020 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/07/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/03/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $126.203 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 05/07/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/07/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/03/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS