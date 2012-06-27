版本:
New Issue-Delta Air Lines sells $480 mln in 2 parts

June 27 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
sold $479.892 million of Pass Through Trusts Certificates in two
parts, said market sources.
    Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DELTA AIR LINES
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $353.689 MLN   COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    05/07/2020   
TYPE NTS           ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/07/2012 
MOODY'S Baa2       YIELD 4.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  07/03/2012   
S&P A-MINUS        SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A           MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $126.203 MLN   COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    05/07/2019   
TYPE NTS           ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/07/2012 
MOODY'S Ba3        YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/03/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B       SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A           MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

