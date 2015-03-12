UPDATE 1-Levy Acquisition to buy fast-food chain Del Taco for $500 mln

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 12 Levy Acquisition Corp, the
blank-check acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry
Levy, said it would buy U.S. fast-food chain Del Taco Inc for
about $500 million, including debt.
Private equity-owned Del Taco, which focuses on Mexican
cuisine, operates 547 restaurants, mainly in West Coast states.
In a two-step process, Levy's family and other investors
will first invest $120 million in Del Taco and gain 46 percent
control.
A Levy Acquisition unit will then merge into Del Taco, the
company said on Thursday.
Levy Acquisition said it plans to change its name to Del
Taco Restaurants Inc and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.
Reuters reported in February that Levy Acquisition was in
advanced talks to buy Del Taco.
The deal is expected to close in June.
Del Taco's owners include Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners,
Charlesbank Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners LP.
Levy is the co-founder of Levy Restaurants, which operates
concession stands at arenas including Wrigley Field and U.S.
Cellular Park.
He also owns well-known Chicago restaurants such Spiaggia,
which is regarded as one of President Barack Obama's favorite
restaurants in the city.
Levy Acquisition's shares were up marginally at $9.98 in
light premarket trading.
