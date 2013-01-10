版本:
Delta Lloyd applies for Brussels stock listing

AMSTERDAM Jan 10 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd will request a listing on the NYSE Euronext Brussels stock exchange to diversify its shareholder base and create broader access to the capital market, the company said on Thursday.

No new shares will be issued, and Delta Lloyd's primary listing will remain on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, Delta Lloyd said in a statement. It expected the Brussels listing to take place on Jan. 23.

