UPDATE 1-Delta Petroleum says may seek bankruptcy protection

* Says debt restructuring necessary

* Says has not received any definitive buyout offer

* Q3 loss/shr $15.40 vs EPS $0.49 last year

* Shares fall 60 pct after market (Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Delta Petroleum Corp swung to a third-quarter loss, hurt by a sixteen-fold jump in operating costs, and the gas focused company said it may file for bankruptcy protection.

The Denver, Colorado-based company said following its review of strategic alternatives, it had not received any concrete offers regarding an acquisition or additional financing.

"Based on the results of the process to date, the company believes that a restructuring of the company's indebtedness is likely to be necessary," Delta said in a statement, adding that it was continuing discussions with potential acquirers and holders of some of its debt.

It said that if a transaction to address its liquidity issues does not take place, it will be required to seek protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Delta Petroleum has about $265 million in outstanding debt, according to Thomson Reuters data, while its cash position stands at $2 million.

In July, Delta Petroleum had engaged Macquarie Capital and Evercore Group to act as advisors in its strategic alternative review process.

For the latest third quarter, the company posted a loss of $429.4 million, or $15.40 a share, compared with a profit of $13.9 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue from oil and gas sales rose 31 percent to $16.5 million. Operating costs, however, rose to $444.8 million from $26.4 million a year ago.

Shares of Delta, which have lost over half their value since the company announced strategic alternatives in early July, tumbled 60 percent to $0.82 in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $2.05 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)