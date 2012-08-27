Deltek to go private in $1.1 bln deal

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
Aug 27 Software maker Deltek Inc has agreed to be bought out by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
The $13 peer share offer represents a 7 percent discount to the stock's Friday close of $14.01 on the Nasdaq.
Deltek shares have gained about 14 percent since talks of a deal were first reported late last month.
The all cash deal was approved by New Mountain Capital, which is Deltek's biggest shareholder, and wouldn't require ratification from other stockholders, the company said.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing