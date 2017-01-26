Hollywood effects firm Deluxe Entertainment looks to China for deal

Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company
which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television
shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an
investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China,
the world's second-largest movie market.
The move comes as Chinese companies and funds step up their
investments in U.S. entertainment assets, having acquired
companies ranging from acrobatic performance firm Cirque du
Soleil to Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment.
"Deluxe is currently evaluating partnership opportunities in
China as part of our ongoing strategy to grow and globalize the
company," John Wallace, Deluxe's chief executive, said in a
statement to Reuters.
A spokesman for MacAndrews & Forbes, the operating company
owned by billionaire Ron Perelman which owns Deluxe, said that
Goldman Sachs Group Inc had been hired to assist in the
effort.
Deluxe is hoping to find a partner that could provide both
capital and new business opportunities in China for its creative
services unit, the part of the company that provides sound
mixing, film coloring and other post-production services for
film projects.
This unit competes with Walt Disney Co's Industrial
Light & Magic and France's Technicolor SA.
In 2016, China overtook the United States as the country
with the largest number of movie screens, according to China's
film and television regulator.
While its box office slowed last year, its share of
worldwide movie ticket sales has been increasing steadily, and
it is projected to overtake the United States and Canada in
ticket sales within the next few years.
China contributed $1.8 billion in ticket sales to
Hollywood's 20 highest-grossing films of 2016.
As Deluxe's clients look to China to boost their box office
revenue, "it's only natural that Deluxe would expand along with
them," Wallace said.
Co-productions between U.S. studios and Chinese studios are
also becoming more common, which could boost demand for services
that support the local industry. In December, Chinese theaters
debuted "The Great Wall," a movie partly filmed in China
starring Matt Damon and produced by Legendary Entertainment -
the Hollywood studio purchased by China's Dalian Wanda - along
with China Film Group and others.
Wanda is also offering film credits to lure U.S. productions
to Qingdao, a city on China's eastern coast that is trying to
become China's Hollywood.
MacAndrews & Forbes acquired Deluxe in 2006 for $750 million
from British gambling company Rank Group Plc.
