UPDATE 2-Demand Media aims for double-digit growth in 2012

Feb 16 Demand Media, which went
public just over a year ago, promised its shareholders that
revenue growth would accelerate by the second quarter after it
reported a fourth-quarter net loss due to costs for improving
its platforms.
"We anticipate year-over-year comparisons to improve in the
second half of 2012 and second quarter's year-over-year revenue
growth to accelerate, compared with the first quarter," said
Chief Financial Officer Charles Hilliard.
Demand Media is being closely watched as a test case for a
way to inexpensively create content that surfaces high in search
results.
The online company, based in Santa Monica, California, has
13,000 freelancers whose articles and videos appear on websites
like its own eHow and LiveStrong and Gannett Co's
USAToday.com.
Demand Media recently launched its first two major channels
in its partnership with YouTube and Chief Executive Richard
Rosenblatt said he had high hopes for video content to drive
growth.
"We need more video, it is what seems to be the most sought
after by advertisers and consumers," he said.
Demand Media, which reported a fourth-quarter loss due to
costs for improving its platform, said it aims to reach full
year revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs (TAC) in a
range of $337.0 million to $344.0 million versus $312.4 million
in 2011 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.32
compared with $0.25 last year.
The company, which has been trading publicly since January
26, 2011, said its fourth-quarter net loss was $6.4 million
compared with net income of $1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter were
$0.08, beating average analysts' expectations of $0.06
The company said revenue, excluding traffic acquisition
costs (TAC), rose 16 percent to $81.3 million during the fourth
quarter and that it expects revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of
$78 million to $80 million in the current quarter.
"During the fourth quarter of 2011, the number of registered
domains grew by a net 482,000 compared with 404,000 in the
fourth quarter of 2010, due to growth from new partners and
organic growth from resellers," the company said.
Demand Media, which relies on freelance writers to provide
articles and video designed to appear at the top of Internet
searches, said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per
share of 5 cents to 6 cents.
It competes with Yahoo's Associated Content, the New
York Times Co's About.com and AOL's Seed.
Demand Media stock was down 0.7 percent in after-hours
trading after it closed down 4.96 percent at $5.94 on Thursday.
Demand Media's initial public offering was priced at $17.