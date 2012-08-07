UPDATE 1-Demand Media raises outlook; breaks even since IPO

* Second quarter Non-GAAP EPS 9 cents vs Street's 8 cents

* Raises fiscal outlook for 2012

* Promotes Michael Blend to president and COO

By Jennifer Saba

Aug 7 Demand Media Inc raised its full year outlook and broke even for the first time as a public company.

Demand shares rose 3.2 percent in after hour trading after closing at $11.63 on Tuesday.

The company said on Tuesday that more people are visiting its websites. The number of page views at its sites grew 30 percent in the second quarter.

Demand Media, which went public in January 2011, relies on freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate advertising revenue. It operates websites such as eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.

"Overall the results are really good," said Sean Kim an analyst with RBC Capital Markets.

Second quarter revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs rose 16 percent to $88.7 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $85.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also announced that it promoted Michael Blend to president and COO.

One of main concerns that dogged Demand Media was changes that Google Inc made to its search algorithm aimed at weeding out content it considered to be of low quality.

Demand responded by cleaning up its archives and put into place editorial measures that addressed the issue.

Kim pointed to strong page views and the revised forecast that shows Demand, at least for now, has put that problem behind it.

The Santa Monica company has also invested $18.1 million in generic Top Level Domain applications - basically Web domain names - further diversifying its revenue stream.

Demand raised its fiscal forecast, including revenue for the year. Excluding traffic acquisition costs, revenue is expected to be in the range of $355.5 million to $359.5 million versus the previous range of $347 million to $353 million.

Net income was $100,000 compared with a loss of $2.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP earnings per share of 9 cents beat analysts estimates by a penny.